Coalition MKs booted after disrupting first Arrangements Committee meeting, hurling insults while calling for ‘unity’

The inaugural meeting of the newly formed Knesset Arrangements Committee descends into chaos as lawmakers from Likud and its allied parties repeatedly disrupt proceedings, hurl insults at political opponents and accuse Arab MKs of supporting terrorism, even as they continue to echo Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for a “unity” government headed by him and including his entire bloc.

The confrontations erupt almost immediately after committee chairman Yashar MK Roy Folkman opens the floor to lawmakers, when Likud MK Erez Tadmor is referred to as a “weapons thief.” Tadmor was convicted of stealing weapons and military equipment during his military service and sentenced to 45 days in prison.

Tadmor then calls Democrats MK Naama Lazimi a “hen,” prompting accusations of misogyny, before declaring: “We are extending a hand to you in unity, and you are joining forces with supporters of terrorism.”

He also calls Lazimi a “roadblocker,” apparently referring to her participation in anti-government protests, prompting her to respond sarcastically: “There’s your unity.”

Likud lawmakers repeatedly accuse representatives of the Arab parties of supporting terrorism, prompting Arab MKs to demand that Folkman condemn the remarks. Otzma Yehudit MK Tally Gotliv is eventually removed from the meeting following repeated interruptions, continuing to shout as she is escorted out, amid calls of “Out! Out!” in both Hebrew and Arabic, as the chair struggles to restore order. Likud MK Almog Cohen is also booted.