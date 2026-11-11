Construction worker falls to death in Ramat Gan
A roughly 30-year-old Chinese construction worker died a short while ago after falling from an elevated surface at a site in Ramat Gan, police say.
He has been pronounced dead at a hospital after apparently falling from a fifth-floor scaffolding, according to police.
Officers are investigating on site, and Labor Ministry inspectors are on their way, police add.
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