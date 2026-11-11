Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Construction worker falls to death in Ramat Gan

By Noam Lehmann Today, 6:08 pm
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A construction site in Ramat Gan where a worker fell to his death on November 11, 2026. (Israel Police)
A construction site in Ramat Gan where a worker fell to his death on November 11, 2026. (Israel Police)

A roughly 30-year-old Chinese construction worker died a short while ago after falling from an elevated surface at a site in Ramat Gan, police say.

He has been pronounced dead at a hospital after apparently falling from a fifth-floor scaffolding, according to police.

Officers are investigating on site, and Labor Ministry inspectors are on their way, police add.

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