Senior settler leader Yossi Dagan denied entry into France, his office says

Settler leader and head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan says he was denied entry into France last week after flying to Paris for a series of meetings.

Dagan’s office says he was taken aside for questioning by border control officials and told he was not allowed to enter the country due to his role in the establishment of 35 settlements in the northern West Bank, and for promoting the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Dagan has indeed been active in supporting and promoting the establishment of settlements and illegal settlement outposts in the jurisdiction of the Samaria Regional Council, which he heads, and has advanced a program to bring a million residents to the northern West Bank by 2050.