Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war status, Iran’s Ghalibaf says

By Reuters Today, 6:58 pm
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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gives a press conference at an event marking 40 days since the burial of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba Mosque in Iraq’s central holy shrine city of Karbala on August 20, 2026. (Karar Jabbar/AFP)
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gives a press conference at an event marking 40 days since the burial of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Imam Hassan al-Mujtaba Mosque in Iraq’s central holy shrine city of Karbala on August 20, 2026. (Karar Jabbar/AFP)

The Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war status, the speaker of Iran’s parliament says, adding that its future will be determined within a seven-point framework proposed by Tehran.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also claims in an interview with Al Jazeera that Iran’s priority is peace, provided its terms are accepted, and that it does not want the war to continue.

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