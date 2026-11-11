Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war status, Iran’s Ghalibaf says
The Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war status, the speaker of Iran’s parliament says, adding that its future will be determined within a seven-point framework proposed by Tehran.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also claims in an interview with Al Jazeera that Iran’s priority is peace, provided its terms are accepted, and that it does not want the war to continue.
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