4 Israelis arrested over mass attack on forces that escorted Palestinian family home, police say

Police say they arrested two teenagers from Jerusalem and Netivot and two northern West Bank settlers today over the attack that prevented Israeli forces from escorting a Palestinian family home in the Nablus-area village of Jalud on September 29.

The teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were brought before a judge and released under restrictive conditions, including a 60-day order to stay away from the area, police say.

The settlers, ages 21 and 25, will be brought before a judge later, police add.

Police previously announced the arrest of three other teenage suspects — two settlers detained by the IDF in Jalud itself, and an 18-year-old from Jerusalem detained by police hours later.

Over 100 people took part in the attack, which left three Border Police officers lightly wounded, the IDF said at the time.

The Palestinian family whom the forces accompanied had left its home in July because of repeated harassment and attacks by settlers. The operation to bring the family home followed a High Court decision in September that slammed authorities’ failure to stop the attacks.