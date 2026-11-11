Netanyahu dismisses Eisenkot’s demand as ‘transparent attempt’ to politicize national security

After his main political rival Gadi Eisenkot urges him not to deploy military forces without an immediate threat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office calls the Yashar party leader’s letter a “transparent attempt” to politicize Israel’s national security.

“All decisions taken by the government led by Prime Minister Netanyahu were taken solely based on security considerations and in full coordination with the security establishment,” says the PMO.

“Instead of sowing fear and division, one must act responsibly,” it continues, responding to Eisenkot’s missive to Netanyahu warning of “devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in the institutions of government” if the premier launches a military operation that is not strictly necessary during the transitional period.

“Eisenkot’s letter is an irresponsible move to discuss sensitive security issues in public,” says the PMO. “This is a transparent attempt to introduce politicization into Israel’s national security issues.”

The PMO also calls on Eisenkot to join a Netanyahu-led government.