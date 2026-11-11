Eisenkot seeks AG intervention over Netanyahu staff’s alleged failure to arrange security briefings

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot asks Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to intervene so he can receive regular security briefings from caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging that his team’s attempts to arrange them with Netanyahu’s staff have failed.

Eisenkot says he should receive “regular, structured and comprehensive” briefings and access to intelligence assessments because there is currently no opposition leader under the law and President Isaac Herzog has tasked him with forming a government.

He also urges the attorney general to ensure that any military or operational action is properly discussed and approved by the cabinet and government, as required by law. He says this is necessary for “effective oversight, proper national decision-making and protection of security interests.”

The appeal follows Eisenkot’s warning to Netanyahu not to deploy security forces without an immediate threat, amid reports that the caretaker premier is seeking military action against Iran despite objections from security chiefs.

Eisenkot said such a move during the transition could have “devastating consequences” for Israeli democracy.

Netanyahu dismissed the demand as a “transparent attempt” to politicize national security, saying such matters shouldn’t be discussed in public.

Responding to the premier’s response, Eisenkot claims Netanyahu has refused his request to get an operational update via official channels, “as is custom.”

Netanyahu remains in control of the government and security forces until a new government is formed, even though he lost his parliamentary majority in last month’s election.