Hezbollah leader: Trump and Netanyahu were defeated in elections, a positive development for us

In a speech from Beirut marking “Martyrs’ Day,” Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem celebrates the recent election setbacks suffered by both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Qassem adds that although Israel and the United States pursue the same policies, both leaders suffered electoral defeats, and “this is a positive development for us.”

“We can say that Trump and Netanyahu were defeated, while Iran and the resistance organizations in Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen achieved victory,” he says.

He also claims that “Israel wants to disarm Lebanon in order to occupy it,” reiterating that Hezbollah will not give up its weapons, which he describes as necessary for self-defense against Israel.