Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Israel calls French decision to deny entry to settler leader ‘completely unacceptable’

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:50 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israel condemns France’s decision to deny entry to settler leader and head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan last week, calling it ‘completely unacceptable.’

“Israel views with severity France’s decision to ban the entry of a law-abiding Israeli elected official on a blatantly political and ideological basis,” says the Foreign Ministry.

“This is a completely unacceptable step, and Israel will demand explanations for it from the French government and will accordingly consider its steps,” it says.

Dagan’s office says he was taken aside for questioning by border control officials and told he was not allowed to enter the country due to his role in the establishment of 35 settlements in the northern West Bank, and for promoting the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in Gaza.

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