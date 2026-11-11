Amid talk of Iran action, Eisenkot implores Netanyahu to hold off on security moves during transitional period

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot urges caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to deploy security forces without an immediate threat, warning that doing so during the current transitional period could have “devastating consequences” for Israeli democracy.

His letter does not mention Iran, but comes amid reports that Netanyahu is seeking military action there despite security chiefs’ objections.

“In recent weeks, deeply concerning reports have been published about extraneous considerations being introduced into the holiest of holies, Israel’s security,” a statement says Eisenkot has written in a letter to the prime minister. “In this complex and sensitive political situation — perhaps the most sensitive our country has ever known — you have a duty to exercise extra caution and responsibility in making security and national decisions.”

“Deploying the security forces without a direct and immediate threat that cannot wait could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in the institutions of government,” he warns. “I demand that you act with national responsibility during this sensitive period. Show restraint and caution, and refrain from dangerous moves that can wait until a new government with the Knesset’s confidence is sworn in. Do not undermine the public’s trust in government institutions and the decision-making process.”

Eisenkot also warns against placing security chiefs in “a grave constitutional conflict” or leaving them uncertain “about what is required of them and what the right course of action is,” urging Netanyahu to let them “uphold, without doubt, the sacred duty entrusted to them.”

Netanyahu’s bloc lost its parliamentary majority in last month’s election, and President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Sunday after he received the most recommendations from lawmakers. Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister, however, with control over the government and security forces until a new government is formed. Eisenkot notes in the letter that “only 46 MKs still support your continued tenure as prime minister.”

Channel 12 reported yesterday, citing unnamed sources, that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had again opposed unspecified military action Netanyahu wanted against Iran, after reportedly resisting a similar move before the October 27 election, when defense officials feared it could trigger an escalation and derail the vote.