On Jordan border, Zamir says IDF must prepare for ‘rapid changes and surprise’ on all fronts

During a visit to the Jordan border today, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military must be prepared for “rapid changes and surprise” on all fronts.

Zamir tours a sector under the responsibility of the new 96th “Gilad” Regional Division, alongside other senior officers.

“Alongside the need for intelligence warnings, the baseline posture of IDF troops must be one of readiness for rapid changes and surprise. In every sector, we must maintain a high level of alertness, stay ahead of threats, and ensure the defense of our borders and civilians,” Zamir says, according to remarks published by the military.

The IDF chief says the Jordan Valley “holds historical, Zionist and security importance,” calling the area “Israel’s eastern defensive wall” and “an essential component of our national security and strategic depth.”

Zamir adds that the 96th Division — tasked with the Jordan border from the Israel-Jordan-Syria tri-border area to an area south of the Dead Sea, including the section in the West Bank — “serves as a practical example of implementing the lessons of October 7.”