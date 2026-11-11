Trump claims US has already won the Iran war, now wants ‘total victory’
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump claims Washington has already won the war against Iran but doesn’t want to pull out until there has been a knockout.
“We fought back… and we won. [It’s] just a question of when we want to end it,” Trump says in a Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
“We want to make sure we have a total victory — not a 93% victory. It’s going to be total,” he adds.
Trump again claims that the war will end shortly — something he has been asserting for months.
“We lost 18 beautiful souls, but when this conflict is over — and it will be soon — the entire world will be a much safer… more peaceful place,” Trump declares.
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