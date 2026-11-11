Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Trump claims US has already won the Iran war, now wants ‘total victory’

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:44 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump claims Washington has already won the war against Iran but doesn’t want to pull out until there has been a knockout.

“We fought back… and we won. [It’s] just a question of when we want to end it,” Trump says in a Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.

“We want to make sure we have a total victory — not a 93% victory. It’s going to be total,” he adds.

Trump again claims that the war will end shortly — something he has been asserting for months.

“We lost 18 beautiful souls, but when this conflict is over — and it will be soon — the entire world will be a much safer… more peaceful place,” Trump declares.

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