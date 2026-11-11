A week after suspension over anti-Arab remarks, presenter Berkovic set to return to Channel 13 broadcasts
After Channel 13 suspended its presenter, former international soccer star Eyal Berkovic, on Sunday over anti-Arab on-air remarks, Hebrew media reports that the suspension is only for a week and he will resume broadcasting this coming Sunday.
During a television broadcast on Saturday, Berkovic questioned and mocked the legitimacy of the academic credentials of US senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, both of whom are medical doctors, prompting the suspension.
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