A week after suspension over anti-Arab remarks, presenter Berkovic set to return to Channel 13 broadcasts

After Channel 13 suspended its presenter, former international soccer star Eyal Berkovic, on Sunday over anti-Arab on-air remarks, Hebrew media reports that the suspension is only for a week and he will resume broadcasting this coming Sunday.

During a television broadcast on Saturday, Berkovic questioned and mocked the legitimacy of the academic credentials of US senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, both of whom are medical doctors, prompting the suspension.