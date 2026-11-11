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A week after suspension over anti-Arab remarks, presenter Berkovic set to return to Channel 13 broadcasts

Today, 6:42 pm
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TV commentator and former soccer star Eyal Berkovic speaks at the annual international Municipal Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv, on February 27, 2019. (Flash90)
TV commentator and former soccer star Eyal Berkovic speaks at the annual international Municipal Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv, on February 27, 2019. (Flash90)

After Channel 13 suspended its presenter, former international soccer star Eyal Berkovic, on Sunday over anti-Arab on-air remarks, Hebrew media reports that the suspension is only for a week and he will resume broadcasting this coming Sunday.

During a television broadcast on Saturday, Berkovic questioned and mocked the legitimacy of the academic credentials of US senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, both of whom are medical doctors, prompting the suspension.

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