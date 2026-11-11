Russian ambassador to US dies, Moscow says
Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died aged 66, the Russian foreign ministry says, without detailing the cause of death.
Putin appointed Darchiev, a veteran diplomat known in the past for his public denunciations of the West, as ambassador to Washington in March 2025 to lead a rapprochement with the Trump administration that has rattled Ukraine and European countries.
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