Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Russian ambassador to US dies, Moscow says

By Reuters Today, 6:44 pm
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Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died aged 66, the Russian foreign ministry says, without detailing the cause of death.

Putin appointed Darchiev, a veteran diplomat known in the past for his public denunciations of the West, as ambassador to Washington in March 2025 to lead a rapprochement with the Trump administration that has rattled Ukraine and European countries.

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