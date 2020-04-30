Coronavirus death toll rises to 216 as man, 83, succumbs in Netanya

South Korea has reported four more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time that its daily jump has been below five in about two months.

The Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement that the additional figures have taken the country’s total to 10,765 with 247 deaths. It says 9,059 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.

It says the four new cases are all imported ones and that there have been no newly reported cases of local infections.

Local media says it’s the first time for South Korea to have no daily increase of local infections since February 15.

South Korea’s caseload has been slowing in recent weeks after it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March.

South Korea has subsequently relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines. It is expected to ease up on more restrictions in the coming days if its caseload maintains a downward trend.

