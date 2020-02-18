Court extends remand of Rabbi Eliezer Berland, associates on extortion charges

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extends the detention of convicted sex offender Rabbi Eliezer Berland, who is accused of fraud, extortion, money laundering and other offenses, as well as that of five of his associates.

The remand of five of the suspects was extended until Thursday while one will be kept under arrest until next Sunday. Further details were placed under gag order.

Berland, his wife and other senior members of his ultra-Orthodox Shuvu Bonim sect were arrested last Sunday for allegedly fleecing millions of shekels from terminally ill patients by promising miraculous recoveries.

The arrest came after hundreds of people complained to police against Berland for selling prayers and “wonder drugs” to desperate members of his community, and for promising families of handicapped individuals that their loved ones would be able to walk and families of convicted felons that their loved ones would be freed from prison.