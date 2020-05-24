Creation of new ministries, office for Gantz dropped from cabinet meeting agenda

The first cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government will not discuss the founding of new ministries or a new office for defense minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz, Channel 12 news reports.

The meeting is to be held hours before Netanyahu is set to make history by becoming Israel’s first sitting prime minister on trial when he is scheduled to appear at the Jerusalem District Court for a plea hearing at which he will hear the charges read out against him: bribery, fraud and breach of trust in one case, and fraud and breach of trust in two others.

The cabinet meeting comes less than a week after the new government — with a record-breaking 34 ministers — was sworn in, ending over a year of political deadlock and sealing a coalition agreement between Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party.