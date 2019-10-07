Criticized for abandoning Kurds, Trump threatens to ‘obliterate’ Turkish economy

US President Donald Trump threatens to “obliterate” the Turkish economy if Turkey does “anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits” in Syria.

The strange comments come after Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on an immediate US withdrawal from the country’s northern border ahead of a Turkish incursion against Islamic State and Kurdish groups — who until this week were US allies in the country.

Trump has faced excoriation from fellow Republicans for the move, with some calling his abandonment of the Kurds to the mercies of the Turkish military a “stain on America’s honor.”

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!),” Trump tweets.

“They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families. The US has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!”