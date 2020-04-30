Doctor sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in remdesivir trials

The Emory University medical school doctor leading the remdesivir drug trials says the drug provides a “glimmer of hope” for coronavirus treatment.

Aneesh Mehta says on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “we are looking to find a medication that helps patients get better more rapidly, get them home to their families and make more room for other patients for us to take care of.”

He adds: “I think now we have the first glimmer of hope of something that can do that.”

Mehta cautions that the remdesivir data is “very preliminary.” He says most antivirals tend to work better earlier in the course of disease.

He adds that his team is working with the National Institutes of Health to adapt the clinical trial to look at other medications in combination with remdesivir.

— AP