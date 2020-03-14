Economy minister says workplaces with up to 10 employees can operate as usual

Economy Minister Eli Cohen tells Channel 12 news that workplaces with up to 10 employees will be able to continue operating as usual under new restrictions expected to be announced later to contain the coronavirus.

Cohen says that imports and local food production will also continue as usual.

He stresses Israel will not be imposing a lockdown and that the measures are meant to minimize the impact on the economy.

“In larger work places, we want them reduce numbers. If people can work from home, they should,” Cohen says. “There will be a reduction of people allowed onto buses. We want people to keep a two-meter distance from each other.”

As he speaks, the network shows “hundreds of people” waiting patiently outside a supermarket in Rishon Lezion for it to open after Shabbat.

Cohen tells the station “there’s no need for this. We have supplies for months.”

“All the supermarkets, all the pharmacies are staying open,” he adds.