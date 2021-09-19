Education Ministry: Half of teachers have gotten COVID booster shots
The Education Ministry reports that only half of teachers in Israel have received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot.
Starting October 1, anyone eligible for a booster shot who hasn’t received one will have their Green Pass revoked, requiring them to present a negative coronavirus test to attend various venues and events. Schools are included in the Green Pass system, with teachers required to be vaccinated or regularly display a COVID-19 negative test result.
