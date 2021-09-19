Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, September 19, 2021

Education Ministry: Half of teachers have gotten COVID booster shots

19 September 2021, 5:12 pm Edit
An Israeli teacher receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination center in Jerusalem, on August 24, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
An Israeli teacher receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination center in Jerusalem, on August 24, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Education Ministry reports that only half of teachers in Israel have received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot.

Starting October 1, anyone eligible for a booster shot who hasn’t received one will have their Green Pass revoked, requiring them to present a negative coronavirus test to attend various venues and events. Schools are included in the Green Pass system, with teachers required to be vaccinated or regularly display a COVID-19 negative test result.

