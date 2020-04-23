EU reiterates opposition to Israeli annexation in West Bank

The European Union repeats its opposition to Israeli annexation in the West Bank, after Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz agreed to hold a vote on the matter as part of their agreement to form a government.

“The European Union reiterates that any annexation would constitute a serious violation of international law. The European Union will continue to closely monitor the situation and its broader implications, and will act accordingly,” EU foreign minister Josep Borrell says in a statement.

While stressing the EU doesn’t recognize Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank, Borrell says the bloc is open to work closely with the new Israeli government against the coronavirus.

“Technical cooperation is ongoing and will be strengthened on all aspects of the pandemic. The health of our citizens and addressing the economic consequences of the coronavirus are our shared paramount priority,” he says.