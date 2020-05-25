The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
EuroLeague calls off rest of 2019-2020 season
EuroLeague basketball has announced it is calling off the rest of its season as well as the EuroCup league over COVID-19 concerns.
The move affects Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was in fifth place in the top-flight EuroLeague and will return next year, and Maccabi Rishon Lezion, which had a disappointing run in the lower EuroCup and is not guaranteed a spot next year after already failing to qualify for the EuroCup tournament.
The leagues have been suspended since March 12. Play for EuroLeague’s 2020-21 season will begin on October 1 and EuroCup will start a day earlier.
In a statement, the league says teams had been willing to resume play, but the virus made training and traveling for games impossible.
“Without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we have had to take in our 20-year history. Due to reasons beyond our control, we have been forced to cut short the most successful and exciting season in European basketball history,” says EuroLeague CEO Jordi Bertomeu.
Lapid: Netanyahu attempting to spark a civil war, he must go
Opposition leader Yair Lapid accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to start a civil war and to carry out a coup, railing against the prime minister’s statements bashing the judicial system that he made outside the Jerusalem courthouse where his trial opened Sunday.
“The moment he drags his ministers to the court with him, incites his followers, tries to lead us toward a civil war, then he can’t be allowed to remain in office,” Lapid tells his Yesh Atid faction at the Knesset, according to a party statement. “There was a coup attempt yesterday and it was led by Netanyahu. He tried to attack the police, the prosecution, the courts, the media. He tried to threaten his judges. He brought with him to the court the minister responsible for overseeing law enforcement and his representatives to the committee which appoints judges. He no longer has any boundaries.”
West Bank to reopen after virus lockdown, Palestinian PM announces
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says the West Bank will reopen on Tuesday after a dramatic slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus.
Shtayyeh says shops, restaurants and mosques and churches will reopen on Tuesday, while government offices will reopen on Wednesday following the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
The Palestinian Authority, which administers autonomous areas of the West Bank, imposed a strict lockdown in March.
The Palestinians reported 368 cases of COVID-19 in the West Bank, with two deaths.
— AP
Olmert attacks Netanyahu as mafia head, says his family needs ‘therapy’
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert has launched a series of scathing attacks on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on him to resign and assailing his family as mentally unwell.
“Netanyahu is a criminal, a scoundrel, a thief and a criminal. He’s going to be sent to prison for a long time,” Olmert tells Army Radio.
Olmert, who served almost two years in prison for his own criminal actions, also says he hopes “Netanyahu will take his family of trolls and go with them to seek therapy.”
Olmert tells Ynet that Netanyahu’s attacks on the judiciary outside the courtroom on Sunday reminded him of Don Corleone in “The Godfather.”
“That was the outburst of a criminal gang that is headed by the prime minister of Israel,” he scolds.
Flights may not return until July — report
A top official at Ben-Gurion International Airport is estimating that Israel’s main gateway will likely only begin to ease back into normal operations in July.
The estimation runs counter to what officials had hopes would be a gradual reopening of Israel’s skies next month to countries that have also seemingly managed to get the coronavirus under control.
“Nobody wants infections to break out here again and we all know that the virus came to Israel by air,” Ben-Gurion CEO Shaul Zakai tells Channel 12 news after a tour by Health Ministry officials to test the airport’s readiness.
Despite new virus cases mostly dwindling, the airport remains on emergency footing, with only a few flights in and out of the country daily.
Japan lifts state of emergency
Japan has lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, gradually reopening the world’s third-largest economy as government officials warn caution is still necessary to prevent another wave.
“We had very stringent criteria for lifting the state of emergency. We have judged that we have met this,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells a nationally televised news conference.
— AFP
comments