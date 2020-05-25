EuroLeague calls off rest of 2019-2020 season

EuroLeague basketball has announced it is calling off the rest of its season as well as the EuroCup league over COVID-19 concerns.

The move affects Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was in fifth place in the top-flight EuroLeague and will return next year, and Maccabi Rishon Lezion, which had a disappointing run in the lower EuroCup and is not guaranteed a spot next year after already failing to qualify for the EuroCup tournament.

The leagues have been suspended since March 12. Play for EuroLeague’s 2020-21 season will begin on October 1 and EuroCup will start a day earlier.

In a statement, the league says teams had been willing to resume play, but the virus made training and traveling for games impossible.

“Without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we have had to take in our 20-year history. Due to reasons beyond our control, we have been forced to cut short the most successful and exciting season in European basketball history,” says EuroLeague CEO Jordi Bertomeu.