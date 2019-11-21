Family of Israeli missing in Gaza meets PM following delay

The family members of Avera Mengistu, an Israeli civilian who has been missing since crossing into the Gaza Strip of his own volition several years ago, are meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The meeting comes after the Mengistu family was angry at the premier earlier this week for meeting only with the parents of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, IDF soldiers killed in the 2014 Gaza war and whose bodies are believed to be held by the Hamas terror group, and postponing the meeting with the Mengistus at the last moment.

Amid rumors of a possible prisoner swap deal, Netanyahu reportedly promised the Goldin and Shaul families no more bodies of terrorists would be returned to Gaza without their loved ones’ bodies being released.