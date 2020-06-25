The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Father of IDF soldier who was kidnapped, killed by Hamas in 1994 dies, aged 73
Yehuda Wachsman, the father of IDF soldier Nachshon Wachsman who was kidnapped and killed by the Hamas terror group 26 years ago, dies at age 73.
Nachshon Wachsman was held for several days by the terror group in 1994 and murdered after a failed military operation aimed at freeing him.
ברוך דיין האמת.
יהודה וקסמן נפטר.
עכשיו הוא יפגש עם נחשון הי״ד.
יהי זכרם ברוך. pic.twitter.com/UZmMtTprUF
— Orna ☂️ אורנה (@Orna12345678) June 25, 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogizes the father, saying that after the murder, Yehuda “chose life — educated and taught values, Torah and the love of the nation and the land.”
He sends his condolences to Yehuda’s widow, Esther, and the rest of the family.
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Europe has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases since countries began easing restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the potentially fatal virus, the World Health Organization says.
“Last week, Europe saw an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months,” the WHO’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge tells reporters.
“Thirty countries have seen increases in new cumulative cases over the past two weeks. In 11 of these countries, accelerated transmission has led to very significant resurgence that if left unchecked will push health systems to the brink once again in Europe,” he warns.
— AFP
Eiffel Tower reopens, ending 104-day coronavirus shutdown
Marking another milestone in France’s recovery from coronavirus lockdown, the Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after its longest-ever closure in peace time: 104 days.
Tourists trickling back to Paris are delighted to find the landmark open, though some other attractions in the French capital remain closed. The Louvre Museum isn’t reopening until July 6.
“It’s very special, very special because it’s only the Paris people,” says Annelies Bouwhuis, a 43-year-old visitor from the Netherlands. “We’ve seen a lot Paris people enjoying their city, enjoying their parks without all the tourists.”
Lifts that usually whisk visitors up the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron Eiffel Tower remain closed, so for now people have to take the stairs.
Of the tower’s three decks, only the first two have reopened.
The tower has lost 27 million euros ($30 million) from the lockdown that started in March, according to its director general, Patrick Branco Ruivo.
— AP
Iran says coronavirus death toll passes 10,000
Iran announces 134 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak past 10,000.
“We lost 134 of our compatriots in the past 24 hours and the total number of victims is 10,130,” says health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.
— AFP
Israel said mulling merging settlement of Maale Adumim with Jerusalem
One of the options the government is considering regarding West Bank annexation is announcing within days that it is extending Israeli sovereignty only over the settlement-city of Maale Adumim and making it part of Jerusalem’s municipal borders, the Ynet news site reports.
The report says the option was raised last night during a meeting Defense Minister Benny Gantz held with the chiefs of the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Mossad, after several days of “war games” to assess possible outcomes of annexation.
The unsourced report says one of the “central options” that was discussed among security and government officials was to begin with the largely symbolic move of annexing just Maale Adumim, which is located east of the capital.
comments