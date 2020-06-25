Father of IDF soldier who was kidnapped, killed by Hamas in 1994 dies, aged 73

Yehuda Wachsman, the father of IDF soldier Nachshon Wachsman who was kidnapped and killed by the Hamas terror group 26 years ago, dies at age 73.

Nachshon Wachsman was held for several days by the terror group in 1994 and murdered after a failed military operation aimed at freeing him.

ברוך דיין האמת.

יהודה וקסמן נפטר.

עכשיו הוא יפגש עם נחשון הי״ד.

יהי זכרם ברוך. pic.twitter.com/UZmMtTprUF — Orna ☂️ אורנה (@Orna12345678) June 25, 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogizes the father, saying that after the murder, Yehuda “chose life — educated and taught values, Torah and the love of the nation and the land.”

He sends his condolences to Yehuda’s widow, Esther, and the rest of the family.