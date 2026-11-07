Flooding, blackouts reported amid heavy rainfall

The Israel Meteorological Service records heavy rains along the coastal region and part of the interior, with floods in Binyamina after the northern town received some 50 millimeters (2 inches) of rainfall within an hour this morning.

Residents in and near Gan Yavne, close to southern Israel’s Ashdod, have been cut off from electricity since last night after the electric grid in the area was damaged by the rainfall, the Ynet news site reports.

Since last night, Tel Aviv has seen 40 millimeters of rainfall, Haifa 31 millimeters and Jerusalem 28 millimeters, while just 5 millimeters of rain fell in the Sea of Galilee, according to the service.

Authorities have warned of a heightened risk of flooding in parts of central and coastal Israel.