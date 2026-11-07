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Hamas media office says 70,000 tents flooded by rain in past 12 hours

Today, 12:05 pm
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Hamas’s government media office says rain has flooded 70,000 tents housing displaced Gazans over the past 12 hours, and that winter conditions have caused an estimated 3 million dollars worth of damage so far.

Dozens of walls have collapsed because of the weather in various parts of the Strip, causing some injuries, the government office adds.

It accuses Israel of refusing to let shelters and other equipment to handle the rain enter the Strip.

Israel says it restricts the entry of equipment that could be used as weapons, and has also accused Hamas of looting humanitarian aid.

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