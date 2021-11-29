Former senior Tel Aviv municipal official arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse

A former senior official in the Tel Aviv Municipality is arrested over suspected child sex abuse committed several years ago, according to the police.
In a statement, police say officers have seized computers and other equipment in his office and will ask for the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court to extend his remand.
The investigation began when allegations surfaced against the former official, who hasn’t been publicly named. The allegations said he had abused a Tel Aviv resident when the latter was underage, and again several years later when he was an adult.
The suspect’s lawyer is denying the allegations.
