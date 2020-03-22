France coronavirus death toll jumps by 112 to 674: official

The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official says.

The rise in the death toll was identical to that of the previous day. “The virus kills and it is continuing to kill,” says top French health official Jerome Salomon as he announces the new numbers at a daily briefing.

He says that a total of 16,018 cases of infection have been recorded in France, while warning this is an “underestimate” as not all of those with the virus have been tested, even though 4,000 tests are now being done every day.

France has been in lockdown since Tuesday, with only essential trips outside allowed, but Salomon urges the French to show “patience” before the daily figures show the effect of the measures.

— AFP