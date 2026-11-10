Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 10, 2026

France vows tough response to supermarket freezer cyberattack blamed on Iran’s IRGC

By AFP Today, 10:44 am
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A woman walks past empty fresh-food refrigerators at an Intermarché supermarket in Névez, western France, on October 12, 2026, following a cyberattack affecting the French supermarket chains Intermarché and Cooperative U that caused their refrigerators to defrost. (Fred TANNEAU/AFP)
A woman walks past empty fresh-food refrigerators at an Intermarché supermarket in Névez, western France, on October 12, 2026, following a cyberattack affecting the French supermarket chains Intermarché and Cooperative U that caused their refrigerators to defrost. (Fred TANNEAU/AFP)

France’s foreign minister says that Paris has ruled out “nothing” to respond to a major cyberattack on hundreds of supermarket fridges in October that it has blamed on Iran.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot tells FranceinfoTV that Iran’s ambassador will be summoned and European-level sanctions will be sought.

“I can also tell you that we rule nothing out and will take all measures — including those we may not disclose publicly — that we deem proportionate and necessary to deter any further attacks,” he adds.

The goal, Barrot says, is “to deter anyone who might be tempted, in Iran or elsewhere, to do it again.”

Barrot said yesterday that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was behind cyberattacks on supermarkets in the first such large-scale cyber sabotage on French territory.

“This attack is unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression,” Barrot said on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris.

Hundreds of French supermarkets were hit in the October 11 and 12 cyberattacks, which raised the temperatures in their refrigerators, forcing many to throw away entire inventories of perishable food.

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