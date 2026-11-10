Eisenkot-led bloc agrees on Matan Kahana as next Knesset speaker, Liberman to head powerful defense committee

The leaders of the anti-Netanyahu bloc – Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett, Democrats chairman Yair Golan, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid – announce in a joint statement that they have agreed to nominate former minister Matan Kahana, No. 5 on Yashar’s slate, as the next Knesset speaker, following days of negotiations over the matter.

They also announce that Liberman, a former defense minister, will chair the powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and incoming B’Yachad MK Liran Avishar Ben-Horin will lead the Finance Committee. A former Communications Ministry director general, Avishar Ben-Horin is entering the Knesset for the first time as No. 5 on Bennett’s slate.

The composition of the committees will be finalized this week and submitted for Knesset approval on Wednesday, according to the joint statement. The parties have also agreed on the establishment of special committees, with details to follow.

The announcement ahead of the 26th Knesset’s swearing-in ceremony today follows negotiations over which party would control the speakership.

Bennett and Liberman had initially backed Lapid, No. 2 on B’Yachad’s slate, for the position, but Eisenkot insisted that the speakership remain with his own party. Eisenkot and Liberman reportedly reached an agreement on the matter yesterday.

The change bloc is seeking to replace incumbent Speaker Amir Ohana of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party as soon as possible. Ohana has said he will schedule a debate on electing his successor within a week if a majority of lawmakers formally request one.