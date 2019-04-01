The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Ashkenazi: Growing Haredi population that doesn’t work, pay taxes is ‘dangerous’
Blue and White’s Gabi Ashkenazi says a growing ultra-Orthodox population that does not work, study or pay taxes is unsustainable, calling the situation “dangerous” for Israeli society.
He says under the party’s model outstanding Torah students will receive exemption from military service, in similar vein to star athletes, but the rest will be required to serve the country.
Netanyahu, Putin discuss ‘regional issues’ in phone call
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone.
The two discussed military cooperation and “regional issues,” Netanyahu’s office says.
The conversation comes days after a deadly strike in Syria that has been attributed to Israel.
Gabbay calls for immediate probe of Likud’s alleged fake news network
Labor chief Avi Gabbay calls for an immediate investigation of an alleged network of fake social media accounts promoting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Bibi’s web of deceit and fraud has been revealed,” he says. “Investigate it now, so Israeli leadership will not be stolen away. Netanyahu will cross every red line to stop himself from being indicted.”
