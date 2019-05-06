The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
IDF chief says Israel will continue to ‘strike with force’ in Gaza ‘as needed’
Despite a ceasefire agreement that went into effect earlier this morning, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi says that Israel will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip as needed.
“The terrorist army operating in the Gaza Strip that hides among its own civilians has witnessed the strength of the IDF and our defense establishment,” he says at a Memorial Day event at the Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.
הרמטכ"ל, רא"ל אביב כוכבי, בטקס "דגלון לנופל" בהיכל הזיכרון: "צבא הטרור הפועל ברצועת עזה, המסתתר בין אזרחיו שלו חזה בעוצמתו של צהל וארגוני הביטחון, שהשמידו מאות יעדי טרור, הכוללים מפקדות, מחסני אמל"ח, תשתיות ובניינים אזרחיים לכאורה שהפכו לקיני טרור" pic.twitter.com/0UDR5XpUEx
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 6, 2019
“The IDF will continue to strike with force, as demanded, wherever it’s needed,” he says.
In the last 48 hours, Kohavi says the IDF destroyed hundreds of targets linked to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, in response to the barrages of rockets fired at Israel from the coastal enclave.
Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “preparing to continue” confrontations with Palestinian terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.
Footage shows Gaza rocket crashing through Ashdod building
Newly released security camera footage shows the moment a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip explodes into the side of a residential building in Ashdod yesterday.
#BREAKING The moment a rocket hit a car in the city of Ashdod, yesterday pic.twitter.com/iv3vGPkRB3
— Guy Elster (@guyelster) May 6, 2019
The explosion killed 21-year-old Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman, who was running for cover when the rocket came crashing through the stairwell of his building.
Gaza health ministry says Palestinian death toll in two-day flare-up rises to 31
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says two more people were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes, bringing the death toll in the Palestinian enclave to 31 since Friday.
The ministry says the bodies of two men were pulled from underneath rubble of their home in the northern Gaza Strip earlier this morning.
#صور | آثار الدمار بعد استهداف برج سكني في مدينة الشيخ زايد ولازالت طواقم الانقاذ تبحث عن مفقودين
تصوير: ثائر ابورياش pic.twitter.com/TpBdqMH75K
— فلسطين الآن (@paltimes2015) May 6, 2019
The Palestinian death toll in the two-day escalation in violence includes at least 11 terrorists, The Times of Israel has confirmed. Gaza health officials say two pregnant women and two babies were also among the casualties.
Hamas pans ‘ridiculous’ Netanyahu claim that IDF strikes devastated Gaza groups
Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri slams Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for claiming that Israel’s retaliatory strikes targeting Palestinian terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip over the weekend delivered a major blow to both Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
“Netanyahu’s remarks about the strikes on the resistance are ridiculous,” Zuhri says in a statement carried by Palestinian media outlets.
“The resistance succeeded in deterring Netanyahu’s army, and dragged its nose through the dirt,” he says. “Our message is that this round is over but the conflict will not end until we regain our rights.”
Earlier, Netanyahu released a statement saying that while the IDF hit “Hamas and Islamic Jihad with great force” in a series of airstrikes over the last two days, the confrontation was not over, and that Israel was “preparing to continue.”
Netanyahu says Gaza campaign not over, Israel ‘preparing to continue’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel hit Palestinian terrorist groups hard in Gaza, but says the country is preparing for another round of confrontations in the coastal enclave.
“In the past two days, we have hit Hamas and Islamic Jihad with great force,” he says in a statement released a few hours after an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement apparently went into effect.
“We struck more than 350 targets, hit terrorist operatives and their leader, and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.”
Still, “the campaign is not over, it requires patience and deliberation,” he says. “We are preparing to continue.”
There was no official ceasefire announcement from either side, but the intense fighting over the past two days appeared to come to a sudden halt early this morning and residents on both sides are going back to their daily routines.
Netanyahu has traditionally been cautious in his handling of Gaza for fear of sparking an open-ended war with no clear endgame, but he is facing criticism from members of his own party and prospective coalition partners for not going further to quash the Gaza terror groups.
Economy minister says workers, businesses in south eligible for compensation
Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen says that workers and business owners in southern Israel affected by the two-day onslaught of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip are eligible for financial assistance.
Cohen tells the Ynet news site that “full compensation will be given to both workers and businesses” in the wake of the deadly flare-up on Saturday and Sunday.
He goes on to say that “it’s clear to all of us that the next round of hostilities will come.”
“Hamas is a terrorist organization and we must bring it down,” he says. “Anyone who thinks we will be able to reach a political settlement does not understand reality.”
“We are expecting a major confrontation, one that is vital for the residents of the south who have become prisoners of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.”
Gabbay welcomes Gaza truce, but slams PM for ‘strengthening’ terror groups
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay welcomes the apparent ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza, but criticizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the violent escalation in the Strip.
“After 20 years of Netanyhau strengthening Hamas — releasing [late Hamas leader Sheikh Ahmad] Yasin, the [Gilad] Shalit prisoner exchange and the Qatari money — this year he has also decided to strengthen Islamic Jihad, who are participating in the Cairo negotiations as if they’re an equal partner,” he posts on Twitter.
Though he welcomes news of the reported ceasefire, Gabbay warns that “without a long-term political solution, the next escalation is only a matter of time.”
Smotrich laments that Israel didn’t kill hundreds in Gaza
Far-right MK Bezalel Smotrich criticizes the government for not inflicting more damage on the Gaza Strip during the violent flare-up over the weekend, saying the IDF should have killed hundreds of “terrorists” while carrying out retaliatory airstrikes in the Strip.
“The fighting in Gaza should have ended with seven hundred dead terrorists (one for every missile fired at Israel) and extensive physical damage to Hamas — so that it will take them years to recover and even think about attacking again,” Smotrich posts on Twitter.
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza reported 23 deaths from the Israeli raids on Saturday and Sunday. The toll includes at least nine fighters from terrorist groups, a 12-year-old boy as well as two pregnant women and two babies.
Four Israelis also killed from the onslaught of rockets and mortars fired across the border over the weekend.
Lapid rips into Netanyahu’s ‘total surrender’ to Hamas
The Blue and White’s party’s No.2, Yair Lapid, castigates Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his “total surrender” to Hamas by tacitly approving a ceasefire agreement with terrorist groups in Gaza early this morning.
“Netanyahu used the residents of the south as a flak jacket on his way to total surrender to Hamas,” Lapid tweets. “Netanyahu will not solve the problem in Gaza, he doesn’t have the operational or political courage to do so.
“The minimum he has to do is explain to the people of Israel what’s going on, and he doesn’t even have the courage to do that.”
There was no official confirmation of the ceasefire from Israel, but the intense fighting in and around Gaza over the past two days appeared to come to a sudden halt early this morning.
The IDF lifted protective restrictions on residents in southern Israel, indicating that it had accepted the terms of an Egyptian-brokered deal announced by the terror groups in Gaza.
Likud MK Sa’ar slams Gaza ceasefire agreement as ‘very lacking’ for Israel
Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar levels criticism against the decision to accept an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza, saying the terms of the agreement will have little to no benefit and will not prevent future violence.
“The circumstances in which the ceasefire was reached are very lacking for Israel,” Sa’ar posts on Twitter, in very rare implicit criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from within his own party.
“The time in between rounds of violence targeting Israel and its citizens is decreasing, while terrorist groups in Gaza are getting stronger,” he says. “A campaign was not prevented, but postponed.”
Sa’ar is Netanyahu’s political rival and is seen as a potential challenger to his rule.
Gantz slams reported ceasefire, says Israel capitulated to Hamas ‘blackmail’
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz says the rocket onslaught from the Gaza Strip over the past two days is the result of Israel losing deterrence against Palestinian terrorist groups.
The former IDF chief of staff, who is expected to become opposition leader, says that in order to end the violent flareup, Israel surrendered to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
“Nearly 700 projectiles were launched at Israeli territory, four were killed and many are wounded,” Gantz posts on Twitter. “All of this is the result of losing our deterrence, and it’s ending with another surrender to blackmail from Hamas and other terrorist groups.”
“All the government has done is, once again, lead us to the next confrontation,” he says.
Yesterday, Gantz said that Israel must respond to the latest barrage of rockets from Gaza with “uncompromising force” in order to “restore the deterrence that has been eroded catastrophically for more than a year.”
IDF says it bombed 350 ‘terror targets’ during Gaza airstrikes
The Israeli military says it bombed some 350 “terror targets” in the Gaza Strip in the last 48 hours, in response to the barrages of rockets fired from the coastal enclave.
The military says it targeted “rocket launch sites, terror squads & operatives, command and training centers, weapon facilities, observation posts and military compounds” after hundreds of rockets and mortars were fired at Israel over two days.
The last 48 hours in Gaza:
We targeted 350 Islamic Jihad & Hamas targets including:
• rocket launch sites
• terror squads & operatives
• command and training centers
• weapon facilities
• observation posts
• military compounds
Terror targets civilians, we target terror. pic.twitter.com/9wSS22PEjt
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 6, 2019
The army says the targets are connected to both the Hamas terror group, which rules Gaza, and the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
“Terror targets civilians, we target terror,” the military says.
Israel lifts emergency measures in implicit confirmation of Gaze truce
The IDF is lifting all emergency measures for residents of southern Israel after a reported ceasefire with terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip appears to take affect.
Schools in Beersheba, Sderot, Yavne and Kiryat Malachi announce that there will be classes as usual today. School in the the Eshkol, Shaar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regions, which are closer to Gaza, is still canceled.
Overnight Saturday, as terror groups continued to fire rockets and mortar shells at Israel, the IDF had announced a number of security measures for Israeli cities and towns within 40 kilometers of the Gaza border, including cancelling all schools and public gatherings.
According to reports in Palestinian media, Israel and the Gaza groups reached a ceasefire that went into effect from 4:30 p.m. Israel has not officially confirmed the ceasefire, in keeping with its policy of refraining from commenting on its negotiations with terror groups.
Islamic Jihad says ceasefire conditioned on Israel easing Gaza blockade
An Islamic Jihad official says the reported Gaza ceasefire is contingent on Israel easing its blockade of the Palestinian enclave.
The official says the measures include the easing of limits on fishing and improvements in Gaza’s electricity and fuel situation.
The IDF has declined to comment on the deal, but there has been no rocket fire or Israeli strikes after the Egyptian-brokered deal was due to take effect.
