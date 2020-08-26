The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Hamas military wing confirms member died of COVID-19
Hamas’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam military wing mourns the death of a member from coronavirus, calling him “a righteous knight” of the organization.
“Rabah Hassan Shaaban Lebed, 61 years, old from the Ribat mosque in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip… died today… after being infected with the coronavirus, in order to go to his Lord after a blessed life full of giving, jihad, sacrifice and defense of al-Aqsa, all for the sake of God,” the Izz al-Din al-Qassam brigades says in a statement.
Pompeo heads to UAE after talks with Bahrain leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held closed-door meetings Wednesday with Bahrain’s royal family and plans others with top officials in the United Arab Emirates amid the Trump administration’s push for Arab nations to recognize Israel.
Pompeo already traveled to Israel and Sudan on this trip through the Mideast, one that included him offering a recorded message in Jerusalem supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign for the Republican National Convention. That speech cast aside his own advice to American diplomats to be apolitical and bulldozed a long tradition of non-partisanship by previous secretaries of state.
In Manama, Pompeo tweets that he met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his son, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on Wednesday morning.
“We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region,” Pompeo writes.
Pompeo also says he discussed efforts to “advance greater unity among Gulf countries.” That’s as his plane flew over Qatar on its way to the United Arab Emirates, one of four Arab nations along with Bahrain now boycotting Doha over a yearslong political dispute. Typically, Bahraini and Emirati aircraft avoid Qatari airspace as they’ve closed their own airspace to Qatar Airways.
Met today with Crown Prince of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed the importance of building regional peace and stability, including the importance of Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region.
Gaza reports first coronavirus death from community spread
Gaza health officials report the first death from COVID-19 since authorities detected community transmission of the coronavirus earlier this week.
The Gaza Health Ministry says the deceased was a 61-year-old man who had been put on life support and died during his transfer to a special isolation center.
Hebrew media reports identify him as a member of the Hamas terror group’s military wing.
The ministry says nine new local cases were detected Wednesday, raising the total to 15. Authorities have reported more than 100 cases and a fatality since March, but until this week they were all linked to quarantine centers for returning travelers.
Suspect in central Israel stabbing a Palestinian man in Israel illegally
The Israel Police say the suspected stabber in the attack outside Petah Tikva is a Palestinian man who entered Israel illegally.
“The suspect has been brought in for interrogation, and the motives [for the attack] are being investigated,” police say.
The victim, a 35-year-old Israeli man, was critically wounded in the stabbing. He was taken to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center.
The hospital says he is being treated in its trauma ward.
Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana gathering wind and water that swirls over much of the Gulf of Mexico.
Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon,” the National Hurricane Center says in a briefing.
Laura’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph (175 kph) with higher gusts, forecasters say.
“We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged,” says Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is near the bullseye of Laura’s forecast track.
“I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation,” Jones says.
A Category 4 hurricane will do catastrophic damage: “Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” the weather service says.
Britain backs probe into suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure
Britain will back an independent investigation into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.
“We need a full, transparent investigation into what happened. The perpetrators must be held accountable and the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done,” he says.
Man critically injured in stabbing outside Petah Tikva
A man is found in critical condition after being stabbed at the Segula Junction outside Petah Tikva, medics say.
Police say a suspect has been arrested and they are investigating the circumstances of the attack to determine if it was a terror attack.
According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victim is approximately 35 years old.
Medics are performing CPR on the man as they take him to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center, MDA says.
