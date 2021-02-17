Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Hamas to review edict banning single women from traveling without guardian’s OK

By AFP 17 February 2021, 8:05 pm 0 Edit

The Hamas terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip says judicial authorities will review a controversial edict giving parents and guardians power to block adult children or dependants from traveling.

The ruling, circulated Sunday from the Supreme Sharia (Islamic law) Council in Gaza, allows “males over the age of 18 to be banned from traveling by court order, based on the wishes of the father or grandfather.”

It also bans “virgin, widowed or divorced women from traveling without permission from a guardian.”

Hamas says it is “happy” the Sharia council had decided to rephrase the edict “to avoid confusion.”

It says provisions regarding single women had “been misunderstood as a total travel ban” and will be “amended.”

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed