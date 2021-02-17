Hamas to review edict banning single women from traveling without guardian’s OK

The Hamas terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip says judicial authorities will review a controversial edict giving parents and guardians power to block adult children or dependants from traveling.

The ruling, circulated Sunday from the Supreme Sharia (Islamic law) Council in Gaza, allows “males over the age of 18 to be banned from traveling by court order, based on the wishes of the father or grandfather.”

It also bans “virgin, widowed or divorced women from traveling without permission from a guardian.”

Hamas says it is “happy” the Sharia council had decided to rephrase the edict “to avoid confusion.”

It says provisions regarding single women had “been misunderstood as a total travel ban” and will be “amended.”