Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get underway, prosecutors announce Monday.

Prosecutors in L.A. recently said they are reviewing eight cases accusing Weinstein of sexual assault.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey says in a news release that Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey says in a statement. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

The news came the same day that Harvey Weinstein and several of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct converged Monday at the New York City courthouse where a judge and his lawyers handled the final preparations for his high-stakes trial on charges of rape and assault.

— AP