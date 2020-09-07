Health Ministry confirms nightly curfews postponed until Tuesday

The government extends until October 5 the existing health rules for workplaces, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rules — which also force workplaces with over 10 employees to appoint someone responsible for health matters — are as follows:

1. Maintaining a distance of two meters between employees, as much as possible

2. Maintaining hygiene and wearing masks

3. Allocating personal equipment or disinfecting equipment passed between employees

4. Scheduling employees in shifts, as much as possible

5. Taking temperatures upon entry

6. Office workers will sit at regular stations at a distance of two meters from other workers or separated by a barrier, as much as possible

7. Eating and drinking will be done in employees’ rooms, as much as possible

8. The employer will facilitate work from home, as much as possible

9. Elevators shall be occupied by no more than 50% of their capacity

10. For office work, meetings shall be held with more than number of employees permitted by the restriction on gatherings, up to 50 people, provided that the employee responsible for coronavirus matters certifies that the meeting could not be held online and as long as food is not served