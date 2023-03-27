Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Health Ministry says it respects right to protest as hospitals, medical services announce strike

By Renee Ghert-Zand 27 March 2023, 11:35 am Edit

Renee Ghert-Zand is a reporter and feature writer for The Times of Israel.

Attendees at press conference held by Histadrut chief Arnon Bar-David in Tel Aviv on March 27, 2023. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
The Health Ministry announces that it respects the right to protest.

The ministry says officials are in touch with the directors of all hospitals and health system heads to ensure that all those seeking medical services get proper care.

Officials announced they would join the nationwide strike called by Histadrut union head Arnon Bar-David. Emergency care is still expected to be provided.

It has a link that will sign you in.