Health Ministry worker suspected of accepting bribes to waive quarantine

Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can legally make health decisions restricting weekly demonstrations against him.

She says there is no conflict of interest, according to Hebrew media reports.

Warning of a slippery slope, Zilber writes in response to an organization’s query on the issue that since the protests are targeting the government, it could likewise be argued that all ministers must therefore be banned from dealing with the demonstrations.

The weekly demonstrations against Netanyahu’s corruption cases have been scaled back amid the pandemic lockdown, sparking an outcry.