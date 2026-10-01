Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

High Court unanimously urges Abu Shehadeh to end candidacy, says majority backs ban

By Ariela Karmel Today, 3:48 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

A hearing at the High Court in Jerusalem on the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify Ra’am, Sami Abu Shehadeh, MK Ofer Cassif and the Joint List from running in the upcoming Knesset elections, October 1, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
A hearing at the High Court in Jerusalem on the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify Ra’am, Sami Abu Shehadeh, MK Ofer Cassif and the Joint List from running in the upcoming Knesset elections, October 1, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The High Court unanimously urges Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh to end his candidacy in the upcoming election, with Supreme Court President Isaac Amit telling him that a majority of the nine-justice panel would uphold his recent disqualification by the Central Elections Committee.

“There is a majority for your disqualification,” Amit tells Abu Shehadeh during the hearing. “We recommend that Abou Shahadeh withdraw from the race.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, whose far-right Otzma Yehudit party filed the petition to disqualify Abu Shehadeh and who personally argued the case before the court, denounces the proposal as “far too lenient,” insisting the court should formally bar him from running.

“He should not be given the opportunity to withdraw. There should be a ruling,” Ben Gvir says.

The coalition-controlled CEC voted last week to disqualify Abu Shehadeh over an article he published a day after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack, which the attorney general has argued constitutes support for armed struggle against Israel. The vote drew broad support from both sides of the aisle.

Abu Shehadeh expressed regret over the article during today’s hearing and denied supporting armed struggle.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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