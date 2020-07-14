Hospital chief criticizes Israeli firm for claiming nasal spray can block 97% of viruses

The president of Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center criticizes Israeli firm Nasus Pharma for claiming its TaffiX nasal spray can block up to 97 percent of viruses, including the novel coronavirus.

“It’s unfortunate that it being marketed in this way — deluding the public,” Prof. Jonathan Halevy, a member of a Health Ministry public information team, tells Channel 12 news.

He says the efficacy of TaffiX can only be evaluated once there has been proper testing on it.

While touting Taffix, Nasus Pharma has stressed the nasal spray is meant to complement masks and is not an alternative to following the Health Ministry’s social distancing rules.