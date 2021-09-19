Hospital chiefs warn of shortage in ECMO machines for critical COVID cases

Hospital chiefs say in a meeting with top Health Ministry officials that they are facing a shortage of ECMO machines for treating some critical coronavirus patients, according to Hebrew media reports.
“There’s a problem of manpower,” Nachman Ash, the ministry’s director, is quoted as saying by Army Radio.
The hospital chiefs also say they lack enough ICU beds, Channel 12 news reports.
The warnings come as serious COVID-19 cases have begun rising again, after appearing to plateau earlier this month.
Is our work important to you?
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Do you rely on The Times of Israel for accurate and insightful news on Israel and the Jewish world? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments