Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, September 19, 2021

Hospital chiefs warn of shortage in ECMO machines for critical COVID cases

19 September 2021, 7:23 pm Edit
A nurse monitors an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine connected to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, May 8, 2020. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Illustrative: A nurse monitors an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine connected to a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, May 8, 2020. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Hospital chiefs say in a meeting with top Health Ministry officials that they are facing a shortage of ECMO machines for treating some critical coronavirus patients, according to Hebrew media reports.

“There’s a problem of manpower,” Nachman Ash, the ministry’s director, is quoted as saying by Army Radio.

The hospital chiefs also say they lack enough ICU beds, Channel 12 news reports.

The warnings come as serious COVID-19 cases have begun rising again, after appearing to plateau earlier this month.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed