Hospital chiefs warn of shortage in ECMO machines for critical COVID cases

Hospital chiefs say in a meeting with top Health Ministry officials that they are facing a shortage of ECMO machines for treating some critical coronavirus patients, according to Hebrew media reports.

“There’s a problem of manpower,” Nachman Ash, the ministry’s director, is quoted as saying by Army Radio.

The hospital chiefs also say they lack enough ICU beds, Channel 12 news reports.

The warnings come as serious COVID-19 cases have begun rising again, after appearing to plateau earlier this month.