Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

IDF chief orders bolstering of troops in the West Bank due to escalated tensions

By Emanuel Fabian 27 August 2026, 11:55 am 2 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (center) meets with the military's top brass, August 27, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (center) meets with the military's top brass, August 27, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says he has ordered a major bolstering of troops in the West Bank in light of recent tensions in the territory.

“Many challenges lie ahead of us. We are advancing battle procedures on all fronts, from Iran and Lebanon to Gaza, and are on high alert in the face of multi-front volatility,” he says during an assessment this morning with the IDF’s top brass.

Zamir says that because of the tensions in the West Bank and the upcoming Jewish holiday period, he is ordering a standing army division headquarters to be put on standby to reinforce troops in the area if required.

Normally, the West Bank has two divisions, the Judea and Samaria Division, responsible for most of the territory, and the 96th “Gilad” Division tasked with the Jordan border.

“Beyond that, preparations must be made for the immediate deployment of units and battalions to reinforce the area,” he says.

Zamir says that the entire IDF, “across all its branches, will remain on full, multi-front readiness during the holiday period” and that there will be no reduction in forces.

Turning to other matters, Zamir says that “unfortunately, these days we are also engaged in a battle over the budget.”

“At a time when the IDF and its personnel are stretched across all fronts, we must contend with ’empty coffers.’ Such a situation harms the IDF’s readiness,” he claims.

Zamir says the IDF is “engaged in defending the security of the State of Israel; this is the only consideration.”

“We will not be dragged into issues that could divert our focus and readiness,” he adds.

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