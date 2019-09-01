IDF lifts all security restrictions on civilians in northern Israel

Two weeks before the national election, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, says he’s freezing his party’s political campaign due to the tense security situation in northern Israel.

He says there is “no opposition and no coalition” when it comes to Israel’s fight against its enemies.

“In light of the security situation, I have ordered our campaign frozen at this stage until the security incidents are clarified,” Gantz writes.