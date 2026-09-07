IDF says it diverted munitions in mid-air during Gaza strike after civilians were spotted in area

The IDF says it diverted a munition mid-air while attempting to target a Hamas operative in the Gaza Strip yesterday, after identifying civilians in his surroundings.

“Since it was not possible to abort the munition after it had been released, the munition was diverted from its trajectory in real time in order to prevent it from striking civilians,” the military says.

The IDF says it has committed to “distinguishing between terrorists and civilians and taking all possible precautions to minimize harm to them.”

‼️ WATCH: The IDF intended to carry out a strike targeting a Hamas military wing terrorist in Gaza. During the strike, a gathering of civilians was identified near the terrorist. Since the munition could not be canceled after it had been released, it was redirected in real time… pic.twitter.com/HAb35iIQ30 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 7, 2026

Many of the IDF’s strikes on terror operatives in Gaza during the war and recently have resulted in civilian casualties. Israel accuses Hamas of embedding itself within the civilian population and using civilian sites for terror activities.