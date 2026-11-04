Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

IDF says Lebanon strike, said to kill 1, targeted suspects observing Israeli troops

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:15 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli military says its strike in southern Lebanon this afternoon targeted two suspects who were “observing IDF troops.”

The pair were in the town of Qabrikha, outside of the IDF’s south Lebanon buffer zone.

The military says the strike was carried out to “remove a threat” to the forces.

Lebanon’s health ministry said the strike killed one and wounded another.

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