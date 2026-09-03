Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

IDF: Soldiers killed 2 Palestinians who approached Israeli troops in north Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:18 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF troops killed two Palestinians who crossed the Yellow Line in the Strip’s north earlier today, the military says.

The IDF says troops spotted “two terrorists crossing the Yellow Line and approaching forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.”

The soldiers then “eliminated the terrorists to remove the threat,” the military adds.

Earlier, the IDF said another Palestinian who crossed the Yellow Line was killed in an airstrike.

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