Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026
IDF: Soldiers killed 2 Palestinians who approached Israeli troops in north Gaza
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
IDF troops killed two Palestinians who crossed the Yellow Line in the Strip’s north earlier today, the military says.
The IDF says troops spotted “two terrorists crossing the Yellow Line and approaching forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.”
The soldiers then “eliminated the terrorists to remove the threat,” the military adds.
Earlier, the IDF said another Palestinian who crossed the Yellow Line was killed in an airstrike.
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