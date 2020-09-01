The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
In 1st reaction to normalization deal, Iran’s Khamenei accuses UAE of ‘betrayal’
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses the United Arab Emirates of betraying the Muslim world with its agreement to normalize relations with Israel.
“The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region’s countries, and #Palestine,” Khamenei says, according to his official Twitter account.
“Of course, this betrayal won’t last long but the stigma will stay with them,” he adds in a series of tweets.
“I hope the Emiratis soon wake up and compensate for what they have done,” Khamenei says.
“The UAE rulers opened the door of the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalized the question of Palestine.”
It is Khamenei’s first reaction to the agreement between the UAE and Israel that US President Donald Trump announced on August 13.

Israel and UAE clinch first MOU on banking and finance
Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed a first formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) on banking and finance, including preventing terror financing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.
A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office says the MOU was signed by the PMO’s acting director-general Ronen Peretz and by the governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Abdulhamid Saeed.
According to the MOU, Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi will form a joint committee to promote cooperation in finance and investments. That will entail removing financial obstacles currently preventing mutual investment between the countries, and advancing joint investments in the capital market.
The countries will also discuss promoting cooperation in banking and payment regulation.
They will “create a special work group to create the conditions for joint investments that meet international standards, including in fighting money laundering and terror financing,” according to the PMO statement.
“I welcome the first understandings signed in Abu Dhabi,” says Netanyahu. “These understandings will help us promote mutual investments and broad collaborations. We will soon announce additional agreements on aviation, tourism, trade and more.”
Officials board Israeli flight as UAE trip comes to a close
Israeli and US officials in the UAE are boarding their flight back to Israel, which will again fly over Saudi Arabia en route to Tel Aviv, as a historic visit to the Emirates comes to a close.
The El Al flight’s return journey has been named 972, in a nod to Israel’s area code. The departing flight was named 971, in tribute to the UAE’s area code.
The plane — the first non-cargo route to make the direct return journey from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv — is expected to fly over Saudi Arabia around 3:20 p.m.
