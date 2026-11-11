Iran will not allow any enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says

Iran will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country and there will be consequences in the event of any new US strikes on the Islamic Republic, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei says in televised remarks.

“Any new US attacks will also be met with targeting US bases far away,” he tells Lebanon’s pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV.

Rezaei also says that there are currently no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington.

The IAEA estimates that Iran had 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent — a level far higher than needed for civilian use — when Israel and the US attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. How much of that ⁠has survived is ​unclear.

Israel, the United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons. Iran denies the accusation.

Washington has said nuclear issues must be part of any initial negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the war.

In May, Israeli officials told Reuters that US President Donald Trump assured Jerusalem that any deal would include a clause stating that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium will be sent out of the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not consider the war over until enriched uranium is removed from Iran, Tehran ends its support for proxy terror groups, and its ballistic missile capabilities are eliminated.