Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Flights resume at Ramon Airport following brief suspension after quake

By Emanuel Fabian and Sue Surkes Today, 12:17 pm
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Ramon Airport near the southern city of Eilat has resumed flight operations, following a 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the area, the Israel Airports Authority says.

“Following the completion of the scans and infrastructure checks, Ramon Airport has resumed full operations,” the IAA says in a statement.

No injuries or damage were reported from the tremor, whose epicenter was some 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) south of Eilat, according to the Geological Survey of Israel.

The Home Front Command also issues an all-clear allowing people to return to buildings.

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