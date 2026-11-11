Flights resume at Ramon Airport following brief suspension after quake
Ramon Airport near the southern city of Eilat has resumed flight operations, following a 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the area, the Israel Airports Authority says.
“Following the completion of the scans and infrastructure checks, Ramon Airport has resumed full operations,” the IAA says in a statement.
No injuries or damage were reported from the tremor, whose epicenter was some 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) south of Eilat, according to the Geological Survey of Israel.
The Home Front Command also issues an all-clear allowing people to return to buildings.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Iran will not allow any enriched nuclear material to leave the country, security chief says
- Police said to tell prosecutors there’s no evidence to justify interrogation of Arab party leaders over alleged foreign election interference
- Iran slams US over ‘repugnant’ $20 million reward for info on its nuclear program
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